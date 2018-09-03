Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi wears full kit while out in Leeds bar

We've all been for a night out wearing our work clothes, haven't we?

Whether that's a full-blow uniform or a smart ensemble we go to the office in, most people will have hit a bar or pub after work at some point without time to head home and get changed.

But one member of the Leeds United squad took it a step further over the weekend.

30-year-old defender Gaetano Berardi decided to hit the town after Friday night's 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough - but seemingly didn't have time to get changed.

The Swiss star, who has been fine form so far this term, posted a picture on his Instagram account wearing the first team training kit and heavy strapping on his right leg, while out in a Leeds bar.

Berardi limped off late on in the top of the table clash with what is believed to be a knee injury, however the full extent of the problem is yet to be revealed.

Other members of Marcelo Bielsa's squad can also be seen in the picture, but they obviously had time after the final whistle to change into more appropriate outfits.

Samu Saiz, Gjanni Alisoki and Pablo Hernandez are also present at what is thought to be Berardi's 30th birthday celebrations.