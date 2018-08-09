Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's translator is a ridiculously intelligent historian and author

Footage of Marcelo Bielsa's translator taking part in an amusing post-match interview with the Leeds United boss at Elland Road has gone viral.

But just who is the eloquent linguist at the Argentine's side?

Salim Lamrani is French historian, author and lecturer who hadn't worked in football before meeting Bielsa a year ago.

Marseille fan Lamrani first became known to Bielsa when he published several articles about him during his spell managing the French club. The pair were then introduced in South America, and Bielsa offered him a job as his translator when he moved to Lille in September 2017. They've been inseparable ever since, with Lamrani moving to the UK seven weeks ago to continue in his translation role.

The academic is a world-recognised expert on relations between Cuba and the USA, having written several books on the subject. He has lectured at American universities and spoken at conferences all over the world - but had never been a professional translator before his involvement with Spanish-speaking Bielsa.

The pair's deadpan exchange in a post-match interview following the team's victory over Stoke City was a huge hit with fans.

Lamrani Tweets in both English and French from his account @SalimLamraniOff