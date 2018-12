Have your say

Fancy being a matchday steward for Leeds United?

The club are recruiting new members of the matchday operations team.

Applicants must be aged over 18 and will supervise crowds during home matches.

Anyone interested in the roles must attend a recruitment evening at Elland Road on Tuesday January 8 from 4-8pm. Bring ID and any relevant qualification certificates.