Leeds United academy footballer scores top GCSE results

A rising Leeds United starlet has proved that footballers can combine sport with study after achieving top GCSE grades.

Henri Kumwenda, 16, plays for the club's under 18 side and attends Grammar School at Leeds.

He has been with the club since the age of 11 and signed a two-year scholarship deal this year.

He was born in Malawi and now lives in Collingham.

He achieved top GCSEs in 10 subjects - with four at grade nine and two at grade eight, as well as three A*s and one A.

Henri now plans to take A Level maths and a Btec in sports science.

The striker spent the summer with the Leeds United academy in Sweden and the Netherlands, and will appear in FA Youth Cup this season. He also hopes to train with the first team.

“I am absolutely delighted with my GCSE results. Doing so well keeps all my options open but I am really happy with my decision to join Leeds United full-time. Training with the club is absolutely amazing.”