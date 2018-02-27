Leeds train services hit by Beast from the East

Leeds railway station has been hit by a series of cancellations and delays as the city begins to feel the full force of the Beast from the East.

Problems near Liverpool Lime Street station mean that a number of arrivals in Leeds have been cancelled, including the 10.45am and 10.40am services.

The 10.43am from Leeds to Newcastle and the 11.09am from Leeds to Liverpool Lime Street has have also been cancelled.

There were delays on services to Scarborough and Liverpool Lime Street earlier in the day while arrivals from Hull and York were also effected.