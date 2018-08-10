Leeds train cancellations: Broken down carriage blocks lines at Guiseley station

Have your say

Leeds rail commuters have been delayed, diverted or cancelled for the second morning running after a broken down train blocked all lines at Guiseley station.

Northern tweeted to day that the broken carriage was clocking all lines, and delays, diversions and cancellations were to be expected.

Passengers are warned that delays could last until 12pm.

They are advised to listen to PA announcements if at the station or check customer consultation screens.

It comes after major delays at Leeds station on Thursday morning following a signal failure which had knock-on effects through the morning.

For information and advice on how to claim compensation for delayed trains, CLICK HERE

For the latest traffic and travel news in Leeds - join our dedicated Facebook group here.