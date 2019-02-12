Leeds tractor driver dies beneath burning mound of hay... and police contend with ‘a couple of twerps’... in 1919

Dateline: February 1919...

The police come across all sorts of difficult and challenging situations and that has not changed down the years, as evidenced by a report in the pages of the YEP from 70 years ago.

It details the experiences of PC H Cowl and his struggle with two civilians, whom he was attempting to question.

The incident happened near Knavesmire, York. He later explained the situation in court.

“Defendant answered my question in a foreign language and when I tried to get his wallet to check his identity he went for me and tried to bite my wrists. Then he said in English ‘We are a couple of twerps’.”

Supt Carter said the defendant turned out to be a soldier, of the RAF, who had been demobilised, along with two friends. the defendant was ordered to pay 4s costs and was bound over for being drunk and disorderly, for which he apologised.

In other news, there was a report of the death of a Whinmoor tractor driver, Pat Hevers, 35, of Grimsedyke Farm.

He was burned to death while in the seat of his tractor after two tons of hay fell on him as he was towing it from one field to another. They hay caught fire from the exhaust pipe of the tractor and he was unable to escape, despite attempts by farm workers and passing motorists.

Hevers, a native of County Silgo, had worked on the farm for 16 years and was well liked. Selwyn Leake, his employer, told reporters: “His workmates fought desperately to try to free him but they could not reach him in time.”

And finally, the Government was urged to scrap clothes rationing, opponents labelling it “old-fashioned, archaic” and “obsolete”.