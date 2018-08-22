Leeds Town Hall set for bumper autumn line-up

Have your say

A flurry of acts from the world of arts and culture are poised to visit Leeds Town Hall between September and December.

Notable highlights include The City Remembers programme.

Joe Lycett

The event will form part of the city-wide commemorations to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

It includes a performance of Britten’s War Requiem by the BBC Philharmonic, Leeds Festival Chorus, City of Glasgow Chorus and the Cantabile Choir (November 17).

Michael Morpurgo narrates his emotionally-charged story War Horse (November 25), which follows Joey the young farm horse who finds himself taken from the calm of the English countryside and thrust into the terrors of the Western Front’s battlefield.

To accompany the author’s narration, the Orchestra of Opera North performs Adrian Sutton’s score – originally composed for the National Theatre’s production – alongside hand drawn visuals to illustrate the tale.

Those with a feel for comedy are also in for a treat, with two top comedians entertaining audiences this autumn.

Joe Lycett visits on October 30 before Ross Noble appears on both December 13 and 14.

Graham Whitehead, Programme and Promotions Manager at Leeds Town Hall, said: “This autumn at Leeds Town Hall sees a huge variety of exceptional national and global performers travelling to the city to showcase their talents.

“From orchestras to live music gigs, comedy to film, there’s something that will grab your interest and excite you in the coming months.”

For a full list of events go to leedstownhall.co.uk.