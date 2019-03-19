Leeds to stage film premiere for “the Frilly Elliot of Drag” - Sequins

The premiere of a film about a teenager with a dream of becoming a drag queen will be screened at Leeds Trinity University this week.

Describes by its writer as “the Frilly Elliot of Drag”, Sequins is a short, coming-of-age, comedy film set in Blackpool in 1997.

It follows the story of 17-year-old Paul - played by Leeds actor Robbie Gaskell – and his journey to becoming a drag queen.

The event on Thursday, March 21 (5-8pm), features a screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.

Mike Beddoes, Director of Sequins, said: “We are over the moon to be coming back to Leeds, as without the city, there would be no film.

"Robbie Gaskell, our lead actor, is a Leeds native and so are our sound team from Audiopedia. So Leeds as a place is in the DNA of Sequins.”

David Dodd, Academic Group Leader in Media at Leeds Trinity University, said: “The department of Media, Film and Culture is proud to host the Leeds premiere of Sequins. This is a great opportunity for students and the local community to come together and discuss this uplifting and original British film.”

Anyone with an interest in media and film are invited to attend the film screening but booking is essential.

