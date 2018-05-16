Leeds thug swung ‘medieval’ axe during police stand off

A thug who swung a “medieval” homemade weapon during a confrontation with police has been locked up for 18 months.

A judge commended the bravery of two officers who tackled Aidan Heaps during the violent incident at a house in Leeds.

Heaps brandished an 18-inch long metal bar with screws and an axe head attached to the end.

IN THE COURTS: Violence, belittling and hacking - Cruel Leeds son terrorised own mother to get £230,000 with dementia scam

The 25-year-old swung the weapon twice before officers managed to subdue him using pepper spray.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were sent to a property on Leeds and Bradford Road, Stanningley, on October 22 last year after being contacted by a concerned neighbour.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Heaps and his girlfriend had been involved in a domestic incident.

Heaps was not wearing a shirt, had blood on his face and appeared to be under influence of drink or drugs.

The officers went into the living room where Heaps pulled out the weapon from under a sofa.

Heaps managed to flee the property after being sprayed by the officers.

He was arrested nearby when more officers were called to the scene.

One of the officers later described how he had never seen such a dangerous-looking weapon in more than nine years in the police force.

Eight cannabis plants were also found in the house.

Heaps, of Vicarage Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds, pleaded guilty to affray and production of cannabis.

Keith Allen, mitigating, said Heaps had little recollection of what he had done.

He said the incident did not last long.

Mr Allen added: “This is about five seconds of gross stupidity.”

Jailing Heaps, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “You reached under the sofa and produced a homemade weapon.

“It may have been homemade but it was a fearsome weapon.

“It would not have looked out of place in some medieval battle.

“The court will protect the police. They are public servants and they were terrified by this.”