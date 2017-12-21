Leeds theatre treat for youngsters

Have your say

Storytelling wonderland the Rainbow Factory is entertaining families in Leeds with its festive production, Scrooge’s Christmas Carol.

Two of the Farsley centre’s regular performers, Bruce Sharp and Lydia Toumazou, have teamed up to re-imagine the classic Christmas tale for a younger audience. Their version of the Dickens favourite features ‘silly’ ghosts, puppets, catchy original songs and dancing.

Hazel Merlino, the centre’s managing director, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many of our regulars make this their annual family treat.”

The show is suitable for children aged two and over.

www.rainbowfactorykids.com/christmas-show