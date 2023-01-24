Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate missing Ethan Zino Ebuebu, aged 17, who was reported missing at 5am on Saturday morning after being last seen at Leeds City College Printworks Campus.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as a black African male, 5ft 3in tall, with short black plaited hair and wearing black leggings, a black shirt with a Batman design and a red padded jacket. He was carrying two shoulder bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are increasingly concerned about Ethan and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 263 21/1.”