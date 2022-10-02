Leeds teenage boy with autism missing from Chapel Allerton
Police say they are “increasingly concerned” for an autistic boy who went missing in the Chapel Allerton area on Friday.
The 14-year-old Dylan O’Brien was thought to have been in Leeds city centre on Friday, and was wearing his school uniform.
West Yorkshire Police put a statement and a photograph of the boy on social media late on Saturday night.
The statement read: “There are increasing concerns for Dylan O'Brien reported missing from Chapel Allerton area.
"He is Autistic and known to frequent the Halton Moor Area but thought to have been in Leeds city centre yesterday.
"Described as a white male [with] curly brown hair, blue eyes, 5ft 8, average build, wearing a blue Allerton Grange Uniform, white shirt and grey trousers.”
Anyone who has any information should contact the police, quoting log 1520 of 30/10.