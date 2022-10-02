The 14-year-old Dylan O’Brien was thought to have been in Leeds city centre on Friday, and was wearing his school uniform.

West Yorkshire Police put a statement and a photograph of the boy on social media late on Saturday night.

The statement read: “There are increasing concerns for Dylan O'Brien reported missing from Chapel Allerton area.

Dylan has been missing since Friday.

"He is Autistic and known to frequent the Halton Moor Area but thought to have been in Leeds city centre yesterday.

"Described as a white male [with] curly brown hair, blue eyes, 5ft 8, average build, wearing a blue Allerton Grange Uniform, white shirt and grey trousers.”