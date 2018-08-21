Leeds students to watch ‘live post mortem’

Students at a Leeds university will be able to see a live human body dissection up close when a touring post mortem experience - which recently featured on TV’s Dragons Den - visits the city.

The world’s only semi-synthetic human cadaver, called VIVIT, will be dissected in special lecture at Leeds Beckett University, to help train students in anatomy and physiology. Made up of pig organs inside a human-shaped body, the ‘VIVIT Experience’ aims to offer a realistic lesson on how the body works, with even the superficial skin resembling the ‘skin slippage’ seen in dead bodies.

The event is run by the same people as behind ‘Anatomy Lab Live’ which has previously visited Leeds offering the public the chance to witness a live human dissection, sometimes alongside a three-course meal.

Samuel Piri, the former teacher who set up the experience and performs the post mortems with his team, was on BBC Two’s Dragons Den last week when he secured investment from Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden.

Tanya Gallagher, head of national events at ITAE Group, which runs the VIVIT Experience, said of the Leeds Beckett event: “VIVIT PRO Complete is a rigorous, interactive human cadaveric dissection experience that offers a recreated coroners’ post mortem.

“Students have the opportunity to dissect real specimens in small groups as they begin to map their understanding of structure, function and pathology to 3D real specimens.

“The event combines advanced level anatomy and physiology in a scientifically accurate and highly interactive fashion.

“At the end of the event students will have enhanced their learning about the human body and this will have inspired them even more towards their career.”

The experience will come to Leeds Beckett University on November 3.