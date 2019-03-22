Leeds students given wand training as city announced as finalist in Fantastic Beasts Wand Tour Poll

Students at Allerton High School in Leeds were put through their paces at a wand training session with Wizarding World wand choreographer Paul Harris.

The exciting opportunity came as Leeds is announced as one of eight finalists in a public poll for the next city to potentially host the Wizarding World Wands supporting Lumos installation that lit up London last Autumn.

The city joins Birmingham, Dublin, Kingston upon Hull, Manchester, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Reading, and Stoke on Trent in the final poll as fans vote for which four locations will host the installation next.

The final ‘Wands Ready’ voting process opens today and will continue through the summer, closing at 5pm on August 26. The final four locations will host the installation in the lead up to the release of the third Fantastic Beasts film, beginning with the city with the most overall votes. The four tour locations will be announced on 31st August 2019.

Standing fifteen feet tall and set within concrete bases, the nine wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – illuminate each night, performing a light show to music from the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films.

They were created in support of ‘Lumos’, whose mission is to end the institutionalisation of children around the world.

To vote for Leeds visit: www.fantasticbeasts.co.uk/wandsready