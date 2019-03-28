Leeds students enjoy wand training with Wizarding World choreographer

Have your say

Students at Allerton High School were put through their paces at a wand training session.

Official Wizarding World choreographer Paul Harris visited the Leeds school after the city was announced as one of eight finalists to potentially host the Wizarding World Wands-supporting Lumos installation.

Standing 15ft tall, the nine wands illuminate each night, performing a light show to music from the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films.

The top four cities in the poll will host the installation in the lead up to the release of the third Fantastic Beasts film. Vote at www.fantasticbeasts.co.uk/wandsready.