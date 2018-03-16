Leeds stroke team smash time record for giving lifesaving treatment

A nurse specialist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust has administered lifesaving Thrombolysis treatment in just 12 minutes, beating the national average by 40 minutes.

Nurse Specialist Jonathon Britton and Dr Chandran from The Brain Attack Team administered lifesaving Thrombolysis treatment in just 12 minutes, after the patient arrived in the emergency department. In this time the patient was assessed, had bloods taken and a CT scan of their brain was conducted prior to treatment being administered.

The door to needle time for administering clot-busting drugs to Stroke patients is critical and can make a real difference to the outcome for the patient.

Alastair Bailey, Lead Nurse for Stroke said: “Achieving a door to needle time of just 12 minutes is an absolutely amazing achievement. I thought the time set last year of 13 minutes would be impossible to break. It is great that we are able to provide such a fast and safe service to patients who are suffering a stroke.”

The national average door to needle time is 52 minutes according to statistics provided by the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme (SSNAP) however, the average time in Leeds is 43 minutes according to recent figures released.