Leeds street food trader serves Manchester City star Nicolas Otamendi

The owner of a stall at Kirkgate Market served Indian street food to Manchester City players at the club's end-of-season party.

Manjit Kaur, who runs Manjit's Kitchen, took her mobile 'horsebox' to the glitzy event as the club celebrated winning the Premier League title.

The entrepreneur, from Chapeltown, was pictured in a selfie with Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi when the player came over to thank her for her shift.

Around 500 members of the club's staff joined the first team squad for the party, which was held in a derelict warehouse near Manchester Piccadilly Station, according to the Daily Mail.

Otamendi was one of the players who documented the celebrations on social media .

Manjit and her husband Michael Jameson have had a permanent pitch in the Kirkgate Market food hall since its revamp in 2016, although they still take their converted horsebox to events and festivals.

Last Christmas Manjit raised £6,000 for homeless charity Simon on the Streets after arranging a raffle following an incident in which she was racially abused by a rough sleeper while serving them a hot drink from her stall.



