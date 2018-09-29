Leeds startup puts Kayla on right page for awards

A Leeds startup with the write stuff is in the running to win a prestigious industry award.

Smart content writing platform Branswer has been shortlisted in the Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year category for this year’s NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Branswer founder and managing director Kayla Herbert said: “I’m so pleased Branswer has been shortlisted for the Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

“It’s great to see our mission to help organisations connect with their customers be so well received by the community.

“Branswer uses AI insights and automation to help charities and businesses write content aligned with their brand and audience.

“Our innovative tool empowers organisations of all sizes to tell their stories effectively.”

Previous winners in the NatWest awards include high-profile names such as David Buttress of Just Eat, Julie Deane of The Cambridge Satchel Company, James Watt of BrewDog and, most recently, Hannah and Sophie Pycroft of Spectrum Collections.

Awards creator Francesca James said: “We have been inundated with some incredible entries this year.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.