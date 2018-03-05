Leeds startup is offering a brand new service

A Leeds startup is aiming to revolutionise the way that companies go about connecting with their customers.

Branswer says its soon-to-be launched Brander platform is the world’s first completely automated branding service.

It will act as a virtual consultant, asking users questions about their businesses so it can create press releases and social media planners.

The service will also offer competitor analysis and guidance on finding a tone of voice that will strike a chord with the right audience.

Branswer’s co-founder and managing director, Kayla Herbert, said: “We want to help SMEs and charities really understand what makes them unique and how they can express this uniqueness.

“We want to bring awareness of how powerful branding can be. It’s only when you know the real value in what you offer and learn how to communicate it in an authentic way that you can start to build solid relationships with your customers.

“We’re very excited to be the first company in the world to offer this service.

“We’ve had excellent feedback from our prototype so far and we look forward to this next phase of development.”

Brander can be pre-ordered from Branswer’s Kickstarter page.