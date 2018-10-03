Leeds sprint towards triathlon successes

Leeds Triathlon Centre was officially unveiled yesterday as part of a new partnership between the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, British Triathlon and Leeds City Council.

Based at the Brownlee Centre, it provides a sustainable infrastructure to support the development of triathlon within the city.

PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The launch event also involved 40 beginner triathletes taking their first steps in the sport and a photography exhibition by Jude Palmer, who spent a year behind the scenes during the 2017 season.