Leeds sports club appeals for refurbishment fund votes

A popular sports venue in Leeds is appealing for votes in its quest for funding to refurbish its building.

Morley Cricket and Sports Club is seeking money from the Aviva Community Fund, which gives out grants to community projects.

The club, in Scatcherd Lane, hopes that by revamping the premises it will be able to attract more school and community groups to host meetings, activities and events at the venue.

Projects chosen for funding depend on the number of online votes each receives.

In a statement on the Aviva Community Fund website, the club said: “The facilities we can offer play a huge part in engaging with the local community, however we are struggling to retain existing users as well as struggling to attract new ones due to the poor state of the building.

“The need for this work to be undertaken is also visually evident from anyone who have visited/used the building.”

The club hopes to make improvements to decor, bar and toilets.

