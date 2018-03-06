Leeds sporting heroine Nicola Adams has been turned into a “boxing Barbie” doll

Leeds’s own queen of the ring Nicola Adams is feeling plastic fantastic - after a brand new “boxer Barbie” in her likeness helped her deliver a knockout blow for equality ahead of International Women’s Day this Thursday.

Toy maker Mattel said it was “proud to honour” double Olympic champion Nicola with the one-off doll as part of its Shero programme - recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements.

Undated handout photo issued by Mattel of a one-off first ever "boxer Barbie" in the likeness of double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, as part of its Shero programme recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements, unveiled for International Women's Day. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday March 6, 2018. See PA story CONSUMER Barbie. Photo credit should read: Mattel/PA Wire''NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Nicola, the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title, said: “I am so excited and honoured to be Barbie’s first ever UK Shero and the first ever boxer Barbie. My hope is that everything I do helps more people realise they can do anything they put their mind to.”

“Without my own role models, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Growing up, they were my mum and Muhammad Ali - there were no female boxers in the media when I was a kid, and I might have discovered my passion sooner if I’d seen other women boxing.

“That’s why empowering the next generation of kids is something I’m passionate about and it’s great to work with Barbie. I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do.”

Mattel said it was not planning to put the doll on sale, but the aim was to “inspire conversation” around role models.

Undated handout photo issued by Mattel of double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams with a one-off first ever "boxer Barbie" as part of its Shero programme recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements unveiled for International Women's Day. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday March 6, 2018. See PA story CONSUMER Barbie. Photo credit should read: Mattel/PA Wire''NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The toymaker said research found 84 per cent of mothers were worried about the type of role models their daughters were exposed to, and wanted to “ignite a conversation around the importance of positive role models by shining a light on inspiring women”.