Leeds solicitor carried his baby on 25km charity hike

NewsLeeds solicitor carried his baby on 25km charity hikeA Leeds lawyer took his fundraising to a new peak when he did a 25km trek with his ten-month-old baby in tow.By Charlie BulloughThursday, 7th November 2019, 5:00 pm FUNDRAISING: David and Lindsey King and their young daughter Ada, from right, did a 25km walk for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).David and Ada King pose for a picture during the Peak District Challenge. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...David and Ada King, pictured with Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT) mascot Albie on the 2019 Peak District Challenge.Leeds lawyer David King also did the Northampton Half Marathon to raise funds for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).