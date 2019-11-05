Leeds solicitor carried his baby on 25km charity hike

FUNDRAISING: David and Lindsey King and their young daughter Ada, from right, did a 25km walk for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).

RUN: Leeds lawyer David King also did the Northampton Half Marathon to raise funds for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Ada King pose for a picture during the Peak District Challenge.