Leeds solicitor carried his baby on 25km charity hike

NewsLeeds solicitor carried his baby on 25km charity hikeBy Charlie BulloughTuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:00 pm FUNDRAISING: David and Lindsey King and their young daughter Ada, from right, did a 25km walk for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).RUN: Leeds lawyer David King also did the Northampton Half Marathon to raise funds for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT). David and Ada King pose for a picture during the Peak District Challenge.PEAK TIME: David and Ada King pose with CBIT mascot Albie in the Peak District.