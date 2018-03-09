Leeds set to welcome back Australian-themed bar

The site of the former Walkabout, on Cookridge Street
Almost five years have passed since Leeds city centre enjoyed an Australian-themed night in a famous Walkabout bar.

But this weekend that could all change.

Saturday, March 10 marks the return of the sports bar in the city as the new venue opens for all to enjoy on Woodhouse Lane.

The last Walkabout to grace Leeds' nightlife closed its Cookridge Street doors back in August 2015.

£600,000 has now been spent to refurbish the former Yates' premises, with huge parties, massive one off events, a delicious food menu and dozens of HDTV screens showing a range of sports promised.

There will also be a VIP party on Friday, March 16.

