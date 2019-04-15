Leeds set to sizzle over Easter weekend with temperatures hotter than Athens

Have your say

Forecasters are predicting that Leeds will be hotter than Athens this weekend, though hay fever sufferers are being warned to stay inside to avoid "deadly pollen bomb."

Whilst the Greek capital is set to be overcast and experience rain showers with temperatures peaking at 16 degrees, Leeds will bask in 19 degree sunshine.

Leeds is set to sizzle this weekend.

Good Friday will begin cloudy but by midday the the sunshine will have broken through and is forecast to stay for the remainder of the long weekend.

The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday, both of which are set to see 19 degrees and with very little breeze expected, the city will feel the heat.

By contrast the Greek capital will experience showers on and off through Friday and Saturday before becoming overcast for the rest of the Easter holiday.

The warmer conditions in the city may be welcomed by sunbathers but could spell bad news for hay fever and asthma sufferers.

The Met Office has forecast a high pollen count for the entire weekend in Leeds suggesting the city may be hit by a so-called "deadly pollen bomb".

The anticipated heatwave has prompted concerns about a pollen levels across the UK including Leeds.

Sonia Munde, head of services for Asthma UK, said: "A deadly pollen bomb is due to hit this week, putting people with asthma at risk of a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

"Around 3.3 million people with asthma are affected by pollen, which can cause symptoms such as wheezing, a tight chest or coughing.

The Met Office is predicting that the tree pollen risk will be high in many places during the sunny weather, with birch, ash and willow pollen due to be airborne over the weekend.

Discussing the ways that asthma sufferers can protect themselves, Ms Munde added: "If you're already getting symptoms, it's not too late to help yourself stay well.

"Take your prescribed preventer medicine to soothe your irritated airways so you're less likely to react to the pollen trigger.

"Take hay fever medicines such as antihistamines as they stop the allergic reaction that triggers asthma symptoms and keep itchy eyes and runny noses at bay.

Meanwhile, Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said an earlier spring might have led to plants flowering sooner, potentially increasing the risk of pollen.

Outlining how hard it can be to predict pollen levels, she said: "I think, with the weather condition and the warmer conditions we had earlier in the year, there's a higher chance for plants to develop and pollen to potentially arise."

A detailed forecast for Leeds this weekend:

Friday

Friday starts out cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees around 4pm when winds will big up slightly to 17 miles per hour.

Saturday

Saturday looks to be sunny all day.

Temperatures begin to climb from 10am, by 1pm they will have reached 17 degrees.

All cloudy intervals will disappear from 1pm onwards when the heat will peak at 19 degree by 4pm.

Sunday

The day starts of cloudy before changing to sunny intervals at lunchtime.

Again the hottest part of the day will be late afternoon, hitting 19 degrees at 4pm.

It will remain warm and pleasant throughout the evening with sun set at 8.18pm.

Monday

Though slightly cooler than the weekend, Easter Monday will be sunny all day.

Winds will pick up on Monday so though it is forecast to reach 18 degrees this will feel more like 15.