Leeds set to sizzle in Sunday sunshine: Full hour by hour forecast

Leeds is set to bask in some summer sunshine today as temperatures hit peaks of 23 degrees.

After a hot Saturday, temperatures are set to climb further yet today (Sunday), according to the Met Office.

Enjoy it while it lasts, though, because the sunshine is set to give way to patchy clouds on Bank Holiday Monday.

Here's the full hour by hour forecast for Sunday:

11am Sunshine (20 degrees C)

12 noon Sunshine (22 degrees)

1pm Sunshine (23 degrees)

2pm Sunshine (23 degrees)

3pm Sunshine (23 degrees)

4pm Sunshine (23 degrees)

5pm Sun and clouds (22 degrees)

6pm Cloudy (21 degrees)

7pm Cloudy (20 degrees)

8pm Cloudy (19 degrees)

The pollen count is set to be at a medium level today, but UV is high, so grab the sun cream/hayfever tablets as needed!

On Monday, an overcast and cloudy forecast is set to strip much of the heat out of the day, with peaks of 20 degrees but very little direct sunshine.