Leeds set to be as hot as Madrid today as temperatures rise

The weather in Leeds today is set to be brighter and warmer than of late, reaching temperatures as hot as those in Madrid.

This morning Leeds will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny spells from 11am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

The weather in Leeds today is set to be brighter and warmer than of late, reaching temperatures as hot as those in Madrid.

Madrid will see light showers during the morning, with the temperature climbing to 11C by 12pm.

Leeds is then set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from 1pm onwards, with the temperature continuing to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by 4pm.

Madrid will begin to see some sunny spells during the afternoon, with rain easing off completely by around 4pm. The temperature will be 14C throughout the afternoon, climbing to its peak of 16C by 5pm.

Leeds will see the sunshine continue into the early evening, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Madrid will see light rain return from 7pm onwards and continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”