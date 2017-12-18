Leeds set for more bobbies on the beat

More resources are to be ploughed into neighbourhood policing in Leeds next year as West Yorkshire Police puts its focus on getting frontline officers back into local communities.

The force will create 120 extra posts in neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) across the county, with an overhaul of the existing teams to improve early and late shift cover.

What changes are planned in Leeds under new neighbourhood policing structure? Click here for more

It follows an admission that crucial prevention work, early intervention and engagement in communities is suffering because of unprecedented demand faced by the force at the same time as budgets have been slashed.

More and more often, neighbourhood officers are being pulled from their intended duties to help respond to the increasing number of calls needing an immediate response.

A report on a planned overhaul said: “Neighbourhood policing is the bedrock upon which West Yorkshire Police will deliver its policing services.

“NPTs maintain a consistent and familiar presence which puts them in a position to engage with communities and gain respect and trust, which is essential to the effective functioning of all other policing departments.”

The changes planned for next spring will create six larger NPT areas in Leeds district in place of the existing 11.