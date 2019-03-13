Leeds scrap dealer fined for dumping fridges from moving van in Harehills

A businessman who dumped fridges and freezers from the back of his van while driving through Harehills has been slapped with a fine.

The moment when scrap merchant Stefan Stadian deposited the household appliances on Harehills Place and Darfield Grove without stopping was caught on CCTV last April and the footage was circulated on social media by shocked witnesses.

The moment the fridges fell from the back of the van in Harehills

Stadian, of Dorset Road, Harehills, was travelling at speed when the scrapped white goods fell from the tailgate of his van, and he did not return to the scene to collect them.

His case was initially heard at Leeds Magistrates Court on January 28, with sentencing being passed last week. Mr Stadian was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order and ordered to pay £2,235.72 in total (£2100 in costs and an £85 surcharge) as well as being served with a community order with 60 hours unpaid work in the community over the next 12 months.

Helen Freeman, chief officer for environmental services said:

“We simply will not tolerate this kind of illegal behaviour in the city, and endangering other road users in the process is completely unacceptable.

“Communities should not be blighted by this kind of illegal activity and we welcome reports and sightings from the public of any incidences of flytipping in areas around the city. Where any incident is reported or sighted, we will look to remove the waste swiftly and take action against the offenders where possible.”