Leeds schoolboy's road death tragedy: Inquest opens

AN inquest has opened into the death of a Leeds schoolboy who suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a car.

Thomas Easton, 13, was involved in collision with a car after he had got off a bus on Wide Lane at Morley after just before 2pm on Wednesday September 19, an inquest opening at Wakefield was told.

The inquest opening was told Thomas, of Morley, suffered severe traumatic brain injuries and died in hospital on September 25.

Reading a statement from police, senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin, said: "Thomas Andrew Easton aged 13 was knocked down by a car on Wednesday September 19 as he ran across Wide Lane after alighting from a bus."

Adjourning the inquest to a date to be fixed, Mr McLoughlin, said: "I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Ben Mallinson, principal at Thomas’ school, The Stephen Longfellow Academy, has previously paid tribute to the teenager, saying: “All of us within the Gorse Academies Trust and at the Stephen Longfellow Academy are devastated that such a young life has been taken in these circumstances.

"Thomas was a well-liked and popular member of our school community and we will miss him immensely.”

Police have said the car Thomas was hit by was a Nissan Navara pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.