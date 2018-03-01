Leeds school closures confirmed for March 2

Chapel Allerton Primary School was one of only a handful of Leeds schools open today. Picture: James Hardisty
Leeds schools have begun to confirm further closures for tomorrow due to the continued concerns over weather conditions.

Others have said they will be opening later than usual or for selected year groups only.

