Leeds's Wilsons Butchers showcase 'just married' pork pie at Ripon Cathedral wedding fair

Brides and grooms-to-be have had a butchers at a less familiar option for their wedding celebrations.

Francine Green, from Wilsons Butchers in Leeds, showcased their pie with pastry spelling out the words “Just Married” during a wedding show at Ripon Cathedral yesterday.

The business creates wedding pork pies in place of the more traditional cakes for couples who prefer a savoury treat for their special day.

The event, organised by the Wedding Affair, featured 75 of the region’s suppliers and venues showing couples what they had on offer for their big day.

As well as a Tuk Tuk vehicle serving drinks, there was due to be workshops, crazy golf and a giant Totem Tipi.

Chris Hilton’s Little Big Band provided live music while cocktail bars and a Vintage Café offered refreshments throughout Saturday for wedding couples and visitors.

The organisers, the Wedding Affair, has supported the Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign for the last six years with the show.

Since 2013, Lisa and Chris Hogg, from the Easingwold company, have supplied nearly £30,000 towards the cathedral’s Music Trust, which aims to develop it as “a major centre of musical excellence”.

Margaret Hammond, campaign manager said: “We are so grateful to Lisa and Chris Hogg for their financial support through the Wedding Show.”