Leeds’s Primrose Court care home in region’s top 20

A care home in west Leeds has been chosen as one of the top 20 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Primrose Court, in Guiseley, received an award from the reviews guide Carehome.co.uk after being rated 16th alongside nearly 1,500 other homes in the region.

Joanne Lawrence, manager of the home, said: “Here at Primrose Court we are passionate about delivering high quality service.

“We have a full schedule of activities so that residents in the home can keep active and improve their well-being.

“I am grateful for the kind reviews and would like to thank my team for making this possible.”

The home on Orchard Way, which is run by Anchor, scores a 9.9 rating on the website based on just six reviews left by family and friends.

Davina Ludlow, chairwoman of website, said: “It is the residents and their families and friends who have first-hand experience of what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and sociable places, where residents can interact with others and take part in stimulating activities, looked after by staff who are caring and compassionate.

“Primrose Court care home proved that they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“It is such an achievement to be recognised for being a top rated care home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be very hard. We hope our awards help to make people’s search for a care home a little bit easier.”

The top rated in the region was Abbeydale in Ilkley.