Leeds’s pop-up park is perfect place to bask in summer sun

Hot and bothered office workers will have to loosen their ties for a couple more sweltering days yet before the city’s heatwave starts to cool off.

City centre workers and children enjoying their school holidays soaked up the rays in Leeds’ pop-up parks yesterday as the mercury reached a not-too-shabby 25C.

The temporary green spaces have been created outside the town hall and on Cookridge Street with artificial grass, deck chairs and picnic tables for al fresco fun.

And youngsters enjoying their time off school and workers on lunch breaks have been making the most of the new spaces.

Yesterday temperatures in the UK, mainly the south, reached 30 degrees, and while Leeds was not quite so hot it was still a balmy 25C.

Today is set to be toasty too, with sunny spells breaking through cloud in the morning and temperatures between 23C and 25C.

However, Scotland and Northern Ireland started the week with some rain and Met Office forecasters say it is headed for Leeds too.

Light rain and short showers are predicted for tomorrow and as we move towards the weekend it will be cloudy and windy with heavier rainfall. Temperatures will plummet compared to recent weeks, only making it into the high teens.

Forecaster Dean Hall said there will be “quite a marked change to the feel of things” from the middle of the week as conditions turn “fresher and more changeable”.

It is likely to stay cooler throughout next weekend, he said, with “no real sign of any return of the heat that we have been seeing over the recent days”.

It comes amid a sweltering European heatwave, with holidaymakers in Portugal and Spain feeling the brunt of the sun.

Back here in Leeds, locals can enjoy the pop-up park on Cookridge Street during the school summer holiday and in front of Leeds Town Hall throughout August.