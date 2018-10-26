Leeds’s own Rev de Cuba reveals tasty new tapas menu

It didn’t take long for Revolución de Cuba to establish itself as one of Leeds’s party bars, but if you’ve not tried the food, you’re missing out.

I dropped in after a long day in the office and found solace in the mouth-watering selection of food, and the cocktail menu (it had been one of those days). So, I decided to whet my appetite with the Miami Vice. Mixed with Don Q Anejo Rum, coconut, milk, pineapple and Strawberry Daiquiri, it’s a fruity little number that never disappoints (bit like me really).

I always struggle to pick from tapas menus, but I managed to come to a joint decision with the lovely Sara Garvey. Up came Jerk Fried Chicken in a Cajun and jerk spice crumb with Revs homemade rum mayo - absolute banger.

Main plates are similarly varied, and cover meat, fish and veggie options. Feeling adventurous, I thought I’d try something new and went with the Chargrilled Swordfish.

Arriving with a spicy tomato, garlic and olive sauce, the fish was light and perfectly cooked. I chose had mine with zesty rice, but you have the choice of crispy patatas if you’re more peckish. With just enough room left to squeeze in a light dessert, I opted for the creamy Coconut Ice-Cream – to die for with grilled pineapple topping.