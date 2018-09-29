Leeds’s own Oulton Hall helping the homeless

Oulton Hall is getting involved in a new scheme that aims to bring the hotel and homeless sectors together to benefit some of society’s most disadvantaged.

The ‘Hotels4Homeless’ campaign is the brainchild of Maiden Voyage founder Carolyn Pearson. Some of the hotels featured on Maiden Voyage - including Oulton Hall in Leeds - have donated items such as old duvets, bedding, furniture and electrical items to help former homeless people as they move back into their own accommodation. The campaign is environmentally-friendly as it stops unused items ending up in landfill when hotels undergo refurbishment schemes. It is hoped that the scheme will inspire the hospitality industry as a whole to get on-board.