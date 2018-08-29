Leeds’s own Kaiser Chiefs will have own art exhibition in York that will include a ‘silent gig’

The Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs will turn art curators in December, with a major new exhibition in York.

The musicians were invited to create a display at York Art Gallery, using favourite pieces of music and exhibits from the institution’s collection.

The band said: “We are from the North, and are always keen to work in partnership with northern creative institutions. We need to make the most of these spaces – they are an asset and they are ours.”

The exhibition will include a “silent gig” using light and projected lyrics to create the experience of a live show.