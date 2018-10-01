Leeds’s first Made Up festival brings touch of glamour to city

THOUSANDS of makeup and beauty fans flocked to the city for the first ever Made Up Leeds festival.

The two-day event saw former Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo host a talk at Trinity Leeds, with other guest appearances from Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, male beauty vlogger Lewys Ball.

The city-wide festival included more than 110 individual offers from 90 cosmetics stores, franchises, restaurants and bars. Some of the biggest names in the city’s retail scene were involved, including John Lewis and Harvey Nichols and Debenhams.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID, said: “Made Up Leeds has made its mark on the city with an incredible event bringing thousands of people to the city centre.

“We are proud to provide such a fantastic platform to present big industry names and some of the best-loved talent from across the country, with a fantastic, diverse line-up, offering something the city has never seen before.

“By joining forces with some of the city’s biggest brands and retailers, we have helped put Leeds on the map as a make-up capital of the UK.”

Other Made Up Leeds highlights included a Beauty Bridge at Trinity Leeds with mini makeovers and Eyes & Lips counters at Leeds Train Station, and festival-goers received a free Glamour Passport and tote bag.