Leeds Rhinos to hold minute's applause in memory of superfan Raymond Greenfield

Leeds Rhinos fans will pay tribute to a devoted supporter of the club with a minute's applause at a Super League match.

The celebration of 33-year-old Raymond Greenfield's life will take place on the 33rd minute of the clash with Hull Kingston Rovers at Emerald Headingley Stadium on September 1.

Club ambassador Ray, from Burley, was drinking with friends in the Original Oak in Headingley ahead of the match against Toulouse Olympique when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary despite the efforts of Rhinos fans to revive him.

Ray was well-known at Emerald Headingley due to his community work and involvement with supporters' groups.

Floral tributes have been left outside the Original Oak and in the memorial garden at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

A Justgiving page set up to raise money for a tribute at his funeral has already exceeded its original £600 target and over £1,300 has now been donated.

Fans also plan to auction one of Rhinos player Ryan Hall's England shirts signed by the national team in Ray's memory, and the Original Oak are holding a charity auction to raise money for his memorial fund.