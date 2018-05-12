Leeds Rhinos lead the charge at city museum

It’s an exhibit that is sure to get sports fans charging over to Leeds City Museum.

Featuring vintage photos, kits, programmes and tickets from some of the club’s historic clashes, the exhibition tells the inspiring story of Leeds Rhinos.

Match programmes on display.

And taking pride of place will be the Yorkshire Cup, a trophy which saw teams from across the county take to the field and battle to be Yorkshire’s best for almost 90 years.

The Rhinos took the trophy, contested between 1905 and 1993, home an incredible 17 times and it has been loaned by the Rugby Football League to the museum for the new display, which also focusses on how the club’s Headingley home has developed since they were founded in 1895.

Richard Higson-Blythe, site development officer at Leeds City Museum, who has brought the display together, said: “The Rhinos have had a truly remarkable impact on the sport of Rugby League and on the city of Leeds and it’s been a privilege to look back at some of the many triumphs and occasions they’ve been part of over the years.

“This display is not only a celebration of how much the Rhinos achieved, but it also shows how the club, its amazing fanbase and its unique Headingley home have changed and evolved together.”

Richard Higson-Blythe, site development officer at Leeds City Museum, at the exhibition.

he new display has been inspired by the current redevelopment of the Emerald Headingley Stadium, home of both the Rhinos, Rugby Union team Yorkshire Carnegie and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

It also highlights the work done by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which delivers projects around Leeds that make a lasting, positive impact under the banner of “changing lives through sport.”

Alongside the Yorkshire Cup, other exhibits include a programme from the 2004 Super League Grand Final, which saw the Rhinos defeat Bradford Bulls 16-8 and win their first championship for 32 years.

Also on display is an admission box to the South Stand, which, before 1939, fans attending games would place their loose change inside to pay for admission plus a crowd barrier from the famous terrace is also on display, removed before it’s demolition last summer.

Cigarette cards dated from the 1930s with Stanley Smith and J W Brough one of the youngster men to play for England, at the age of 21.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “I am sure the new display will be a great attraction for fans young and old.

“We are very proud of our heritage and our place within the lives of people in our home city.”