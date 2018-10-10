Leeds Rhinos Foundation celebrates victory at Man of Steel Awards

The charitable arm of Leeds Rhinos is flying high after landing a prestigious award.

The Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the Rugby League club's official charity, was shortlisted for the Foundation of the Year accolade at this year's Man of Steel awards.

And on Monday, the charity was named as the winner of the coveted gong, beating off stiff competition from the likes of Hull FC and Warrington Wolves' foundations.

The Man of Steel awards honour the best in Rugby League, including individual player and whole club accolades relating to the 2018 season.

Judges praised the Rhinos charity for the success of the women's team, the launch of their first Physical Disability Rugby League side, and its work supporting schools and community clubs in Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation is the official charity of Leeds Rhinos, delivering projects in the heart of the community by harnessing the power of sport to make a lasting, positive impact on individuals' lives.

Bob Bowman, chief operating officer of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, said: "I am delighted on behalf of Leeds Rhinos Foundation staff team to be awarded this recognition. We all believe passionately in what we do and under our pillars of Education, Sport, Health, Arts and Heritage we are helping people in Leeds.

"It is a great accolade to be recognised in this way, but rest assured we will continue to work hard in the best interests of this great city. I would like to thank all our partners who support us and everyone at the Leeds Rhinos, players and staff for their tremendous help and support."

Among the charities projects is its support for those looking to regain their fitness, through its Try Club men's health programme, the new Active Beyond Cancer rehabilitation course and the Rhinos Active Social group.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation now works with more than 100 schools to deliver high-quality coaching in different sports, alongside assemblies anti-bullying and teamwork.

For more information about the charity, or how to get involved with its projects, visit www.leedsrhinosfoundation.org