Rhinos warm up before their 25-14 defeat of Toukouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
There were more signs of improvement from Rhinos, who hit back strongly after trailing 6-0.
Hooker Brad Dwyer, in a rare start, was man of the match and Kruise Leeming also impressed out of position in the halves.
Here's how the Rhinos players rated, plus marks for Toulouse and the referee.
Hobbled off with a knee injury midway through the first half 6 Took his - important - try well and unlucky to be denied another, but ankle injury was a big concern 6 Had to play two different roles, but made some strong runs and physically looked the part 7. Has had to wait for his chance and took it with a strong performance when it came 7 Had a strong game, again, but was another one limping at the end 7 Out of position the halves, but set a good lead and was was smart at crucial times, for example with his drop goal 8. The 17-year-old was composed, not afraid to get his hands on the ball and is clearly a very good prosapect 7. Seemed to take a knock early on, but returned and put in solid stints 7 Man of the match, scored two classic tries from acting-half and was a threat all night 8. Nothing spectacular, but did a steady job 6. Had a good game and slotted in well when moved to centre 7. Continues to impress, only 18 but already playing like a 30-year-old 8. Added some strength and guile in the middle of the field 7. His best game for a while, brought some energy off the bench and scored the equalising try 7. Nothing flashy, but was solid 6. Didn't let the intensity drop when he came on 7. Got 13 minutes in the final quarter so no chance to make an impact 5. Olly Ashall-Bott 6, Paul Marcon 7, Ilias Bergal 5, Junior Vaivai 5, Matty Russell 8, Tony Gigot 6, Anthony Marion 7, Romain Navarette 6, James Cunningham 6, Justin Sangare 7, Maxime Stefani 7, Andrew Dixon 6, Joe Bretherton 6. Subs Harrison Hansen 6, Eloi Pelissier 6, Huge Pezet 5, Gadwin Springer 6. 7