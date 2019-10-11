Leeds Rhinos 20 Castleford Tigers 12: Golden girl Fran Goldthorp turns tide in tight Women’s Super League Grand Final

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 24:00 am
Game changer, Leeds Rhinos' Fran Goldthorpe scores her second try against Castleford Tigers in the Women's Super League Grand Final at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire
Victorious captain, Courtney Hill. PIC: Steve Riding

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final winners, Leeds Rhinos. PIC: Steve Riding