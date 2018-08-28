Leeds revealed as backdrop for new Bill Nighy film

The streets of Leeds are set to play a supporting role in a new feature film starring Bill Nighy and Annette Bening.

Principal photography has now been completed on Hope Gap, a family drama written and directed by two-time Oscar nominated William Nicholson and backed by Leeds-based film agency Screen Yorkshire.

And its makers have revealed that locations used during the shoot included Hyde Park, Hunslet, Park Square and the Cookridge Street area.

Screen Yorkshire’s head of investments, Hugo Heppell, said: “William Nicholson’s screenwriting credentials coupled with the calibre of the lead cast make it an exemplary project that we are thrilled to have landed for Yorkshire.”

Filming also took place at Prime Studios on Kirkstall Road as well as locations in Doncaster and Sussex.