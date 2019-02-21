Leeds restaurants where kids eat for free or just £1 this February half term 2019
Eating out can be expensive at the best of times but it's even more difficult when the school holidays are draining your spare cash.
Thursday 21 February 2019 10:53
Luckily there are some places trying to give the parents a bit of help over half term, by letting the kids eat for FREE or just a quid. Here are a few suggestions. Please check T&Cs before visiting:
1. Brewers Fayre
Simply show code 11503135151 to your server to get a free kids main, valid until February, 24. T&Cs apply.
Brewers Fayre
2. Las Iguanas
Each adult ordering a main course from the the la carte menu can claim a free kids meal from the Nios menu for an accompanying child between February 16 and February 24..
Las Iguanas
3. Bella Italia
The offer entitles you to one kids Piccolo or Grande meal for 1 with each purchase of a full priced adult main at selected Bella Italia restaurants including Leeds. It is valid from 12 noon every day except Saturdays until March 24, 2019
Bella Italia
4. Carluccio's
Valid with every adult main between 12pm and 5pm, for children aged 10 and under. Visit www.carluccios.com/kids/ for details.
