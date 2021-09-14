Fancy a bite to eat without breaking the bank?
Here are some of the best and most affordable places to eat in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.
1. Pizza Fella
"Amazing food, amazing drinks, great music and the staff are very helpful." "I basically can't reasonably fault this place, and I don't say that often. The staff were extremely attentive, the pizza was superb, the portion sizes and value for money were very good."
"Amazing food, amazing drinks, great music and the staff are very helpful."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Falafel Guys
Rated 4.4/5 (160 reviews). This is what customers had to say about it: "Best falafel in the UK hands down.. fresh, clean, quick and well presented."
"Wow this place really impressed me. Simple, healthy, clean food but wow it tastes INSANE. Gorgeous flavours."
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. La Cafetiere Leeds
Rated 4.6/5 (305 reviews). This is what customers had to say: "Literally so so nice! Had lunch with a friend, both our meals were excellent and very reasonably priced. The service was fantastic the staff were very friendly and helpful."
"Amazing place, real home cooked food, amazing friendly, personal service."
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Caracas Grill
Rated 4.7/5 (186 reviews). This is what customers had to say about it: "As far as Leeds' lunch spots go, this is perfect for business or casual meets. Caracas keeps things simple but serves up heaps of flavour in their perfectly grilled meats."
"Very clean and accessible spot. They offer big portions and for reasonable rates. I enjoyed the food a lot and the waiters were super affable and informative."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe