Leeds restaurant Sushiwaka could not provide evidence that its fish was sushi

One of Leeds' most popular sushi restaurants has been given a one-star food hygiene rating.

Sushiwaka on New Briggate was found to have several failings in its documentation practices when Food Standards Agency inspectors visited in January.

These included an absence of any paperwork certifying that the restaurant's fish was of sushi or shashimi grade. 'Sushi grade' is a label used to denote fish of the highest quality that can be safely eaten raw.

There were no issues relating to the safe handling of food highlighted in the report.

What failings did inspectors find at Sushiwaka?

- Damage to the kitchen floor

- Leaking washbasin which could not be used

- Rust on a fridge

- No documentation to assert that fish is classed as sushi grade

- Lack of documentation regarding procedure for preparation of sushi or rice

- Temperature control documents did not cover sushi display fridge or cooling of items

- Temperature documents appear to have been made up at the time of inspection

- No documented cleaning or pest control visit records

- A 'Safer Food, Better Business' pack hadn't been completed since early 2018

The business has been told that major improvement is necessary across the above areas and will be re-inspected at a later date.

Sushiwaka have been contacted for comment.