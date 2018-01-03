Leeds restaurant spices up the vegan menu

A Caribbean restaurant chain has created a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu - in time for Veganuary.

Turtle Bay, based in The Light, says it wants vegan and vegetarians to feel just as catered for when its comes to the Caribbean style of laid back cooking and dining, so has come up with a new menu of food and drink.

Some of the top recommendations are Cutters - inspired by the beach shack and street vendors across the Caribbean islands.

These are perfect for a starter or to graze on with friends and family. Vegan ‘cutters’ include the Trini Doubles and Sweet Corn Fritters.

For meat and dairy free light bites, there’s Curried Chickpea with Peppers & Mushroom wrap, and some super salads including the SuperVital Green Salad, Festival Salad and Four Grain Salad.

One Pots are rich, slowly simmered and uniquely Caribbean dishes, with vegan options including Ital Rundown and Spinach Aubergine and Sweet Potato Curry.

There’s delicious ‘provisions’ too which make great sides and include Trini Watermelon Chow, Trini Pineapple Chow and Supergreen Salad.

And veggies don’t have to skip dessert, with several on offer, but the spiced rum chocolate pot caught the eye.

Of course you need something to wash it all down and there is a long list of delicious tropical drinks, with a huge range of those suitable for vegans and vegetarians too.

Enjoy your favourite cocktails guilt free (until the morning after) with a list featuring all the favourites such as Espresso Martini, Rum Margarita and Strawberry Daiquiri.

And for something harder there is a vegan Sauvignon, Caribbean craft lager, Jamaican Pale Ale and cider too.